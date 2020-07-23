Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

