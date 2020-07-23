Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.00) to GBX 331 ($4.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.43) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt raised Countryside Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 398 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.43 ($4.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.24.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

