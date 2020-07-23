Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond acquired 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,492.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,596 shares of company stock worth $5,944,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth $423,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cortexyme by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

