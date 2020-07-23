Cormark Weighs in on Teranga Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -110.85. Teranga Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.12.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

