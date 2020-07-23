Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Fuel Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.79.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,307.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.