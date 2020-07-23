Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

