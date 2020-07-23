Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$4.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

