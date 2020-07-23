Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

