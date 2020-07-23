Contrasting Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% Victory Capital 18.53% 40.74% 14.07%

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $22.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.81 $272.34 million $2.69 8.84 Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.15 $92.49 million $2.48 7.81

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Victory Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.