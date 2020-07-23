Contrasting theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A CreditRiskMonitor.Com $14.50 million 1.24 $220,000.00 N/A N/A

CreditRiskMonitor.Com has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74% CreditRiskMonitor.Com 1.06% 5.62% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of CreditRiskMonitor.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for theglobe.com and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.Com beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

