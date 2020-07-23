Contrasting Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.78 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -9.11

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.49%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

