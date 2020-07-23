Contrasting Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bancolombia and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.65 billion 1.00 $935.21 million $3.86 7.20 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.49 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bancolombia and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 2 2 2 0 2.00 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancolombia presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 12.30% 9.20% 1.07% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 19.20% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancolombia beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

