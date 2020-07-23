Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €93.00 by Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.35 ($110.51).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €91.22 ($102.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($149.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

