Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.35 ($110.51).

ETR:CON opened at €91.22 ($102.49) on Tuesday. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a one year high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

