Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.35 ($110.51).

CON opened at €91.22 ($102.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($149.55).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

