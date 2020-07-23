Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CTO opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

