ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $69,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

