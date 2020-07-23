Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Get Conifer alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNFR. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 27,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.