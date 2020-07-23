Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBCP. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

BBCP stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.