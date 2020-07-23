Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by US Capital Advisors

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

