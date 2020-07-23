Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

CRK opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

