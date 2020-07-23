Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,741.60 ($21.43).

CCC stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($24.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,647.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.60. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other Computacenter news, insider Raymond Gray purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

