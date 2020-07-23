Comparing Immunovant (IMVT) & Its Peers

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 146 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Immunovant to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Immunovant alerts:

This table compares Immunovant and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -16.60 Immunovant Competitors $714.80 million $127.11 million 4.33

Immunovant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -3,233.35% -156.89% -38.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 1410 4341 8677 399 2.54

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Immunovant beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.