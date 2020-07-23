Comparing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Heron Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HRTX)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heron Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Heron Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.20%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21% Heron Therapeutics -138.31% -56.85% -43.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Heron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 1,251.93 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.66 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -6.87

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

