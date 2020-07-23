Comparing EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of EHang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EHang and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -74.67% N/A -116.76% BioRestorative Therapies -13,124.41% N/A -1,000.12%

Volatility and Risk

EHang has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EHang and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $35.10 million 16.73 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -30.01 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 2.98 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang.

Summary

EHang beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

