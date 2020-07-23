Comparing Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) & First Citizens BancShares (OTCMKTS:FCNCA)

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.82% 12.77% 1.34% First Citizens BancShares 22.24% 10.98% 1.03%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.73 $19.49 million $5.48 8.93 First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.25 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Citizens Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.