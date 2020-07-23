Comparing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Hudson Capital (NYSE:HUSN)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Hudson Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.39 $482.60 million $3.18 23.64 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.89 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 5 6 0 2.55 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.47% 53.41% 9.70% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

