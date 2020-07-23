Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $9.99. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 201,157 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.