COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

