CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after acquiring an additional 999,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 287,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 224,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

