Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,651 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 put options.

NYSEARCA XLC opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 75.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

