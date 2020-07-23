Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

