Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CBSH opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

