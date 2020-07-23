Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cominar REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

