Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

