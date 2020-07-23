Coca-Cola FEMSA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

