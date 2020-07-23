Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

CODX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $583.53 million, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of -2.56.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 334.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,367,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

