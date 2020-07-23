Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Shares Down 2.2%

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84), approximately 38,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.86).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91.

About Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

