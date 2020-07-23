Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CLRO stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Clearone has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter.
About Clearone
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.
