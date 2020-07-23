Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLRO stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Clearone has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Zeynep Hakimoglu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 48,115 shares of company stock valued at $94,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.