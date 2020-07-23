Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

