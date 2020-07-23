Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman Buys 1,000 Shares

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,772.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.86%. Analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

