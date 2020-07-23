Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

