Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83). Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Citi Trends by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

