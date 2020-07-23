Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

CGX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.07.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.82. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $538.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.69.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.