CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 38,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$18,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,857,250.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,069.50.

On Friday, July 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

On Monday, July 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Monday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 60,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 70,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$33,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,415.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,138.50.

On Monday, June 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,162.00.

On Friday, June 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,256.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 price target on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.