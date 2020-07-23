CIBC Increases TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $35.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

