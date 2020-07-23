CIBC Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$43.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Linamar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$24.57 and a 1 year high of C$49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.61.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Linamar will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.