Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.43). Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $135.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

