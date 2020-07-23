Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.