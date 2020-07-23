Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.98.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,185.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,187.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,064.15 and a 200-day moving average of $887.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

